Favorite New Hartford Ice Cream Spot Opens In A Week

When driving into the New Hartford Shopping Center, you may now notice some life coming from the left side as the New Hartford Nicky Doodles is putting itself together for a May 1st opening.

I drove in yesterday afternoon to the sight of people milling about, the tell-tale ice cream menus up on the front of the building and even signs in each window announcing that they would finally be open in a week! My favorite (and most convenient) ice cream spot is going to have at least one daily customer, rain or shine. How about you?