‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Now the Best Reviewed Avengers Movie

With over 271 reviews already logged on Rotten Tomatoes , Avengers: Endgame is already the best-reviewed Avengers movie to date. The film has been received rapturously by Marvel fans, and even some comics skeptics concede it does an impressive job of tying a bow around the first 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s how the four Avengers films break down score-wise on Rotten Tomatoes :

The Avengers : 92%

92% Avengers: Age of Ultron : 75%

75% Avengers: Infinity War : 85%

85% Avengers: Endgame : 96%

And here’s the breakdown on Metacritic , where it’s got an almost 10-point lead on its three predecessors:

The Avengers : 69

69 Avengers: Age of Ultron : 66

66 Avengers: Infinity War : 68

68 Avengers: Endgame : 78

The only MCU film with a better Rotten Tomatoes score that Avengers: Endgame at present is Black Panther , which scored a 97 percent last year. (Third place is now the original Iron Man , with a 92 percent.) The other end of the spectrum is The Incredible Hulk , which has a 67 percent. Yes, that means not one film out of Marvel Studios’ 22 releases to date has been rated rotten on Rotten Tomatoes. That is a Pixar-level streak of consistency. (Although Thor: The Dark World should be rotten on there, don’t @ us.)

The Endgame score could dip lower in the next couple days, but with almost 300 reviews already logged it would need a lot of negative reviews all at once to really push it below the first Avengers score. And given how much people are enjoying the movie, that seems unlikely. So there is a new critical champ among the Avengers. We really are in the Endgame now.