CNY Can Now Enjoy Snacks From Around The World

You can now travel to a new country every month and discover the best snacks and candies they have to offer without ever leaving Central New York.

Have you ever heard of Universal Yums ? This company will send you snacks from a different country every month.

From rich dark chocolate with tangy orange peels from Greece to zesty tomato chips from Thailand, you never know what you’re going to get inside your box!"

To subscribe, it starts at $15 a box. They offer several different options with more snacks, these go up in price to $25, to $39.

The company launched in 2014, by a couple named Monique and Eli.

We were both working full-time corporate jobs, but together, we had about $4,000 in savings. We thought about using the money to save for a trip around the world. But instead, we decided to use the money to start working on an idea for a new business. We dreamed of creating a box that could take you around the world, and bring the best snacks from a particular country straight to your door."

Sounds like a delicious investment right?