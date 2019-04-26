67 Year Old Madison County Woman Reported Missing

State police in Oneida are searching for 67 year old Kristine C. Schreckenstein who was reported missing by family members.

She was first reported missing by family on April 23rd from a residence on Mosquito Point Road in the town of Stockbridge in Madison County.

New York State Police report that Kristine is described as 5-foot-tall, 130 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She may be operating a red 2001 Audi TT color with NY registration EBG-8474.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Schreckenstein, they are asked to contact the New York State Police in Oneida at 315-366-6000.