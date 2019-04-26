Bill Nye Announced As Cornell’s 2019 Convocation Speaker

Senior Convocation for Cornell will take place on Saturday, May 25th and this year Bill Nye has been selected as the convocation speaker.

“Bill Nye the Science Guy,” is best known as the host of the 19-Emmy-winning PBS children’s science show, Bill Nye The Science Guy. The Cornell Sun reports that Nye graduated from Cornell in 1977 with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering.

Nye has been heavily involved with Cornell. In 2011, he gave a speech to a crowded Statler Auditorium dedicating the sundial embedded in the façade of Frank T. Rhodes Hall. More recently, during 2017’s reunion weekend, he gave a speech titled: ‘Everything All At Once – How Cornellians Will Save the World.’

Once again, Bill Nye will be in CNY on May 25th.