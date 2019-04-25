Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer to Miss Vegas Show Due to ‘Minor Accident’

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer had to miss Tuesday night's show of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency due to an injury caused by what's being described as a "minor accident." Kramer will also not play tomorrow night.

Earlier tonight, John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal tweeted the news. "From @Aerosmith management: '@joeykramer had a minor accident and is totally fine, but he hurt his shoulder in the process so he won’t be playing tomorrow.' Tomorrow meaning Friday @ParkTheaterLV. No other information at this time." According to iHeartRadio , John Douglas, Kramer's drum tech, played in Kramer's spot last night.

Aerosmith began their 18-night residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM Hotel and Casino earlier this month. The show started with a 30-minute documentary about the band before they came onstage and launched into "Train Kept A-Rollin'." In addition to Aerosmith performing the expected hits from all phases of their career and longtime concert staples like "Mama Kin and "Back in the Saddle," Steven Tyler and Joe Perry did an acoustic set consisting of "Hangman Jury" and "Seasons of Wither," and Perry took lead vocal chores on a cover of Fleetwood Mac 's "Stop Messin' Around."

After tomorrow's show, they will have six weeks off before reconvening in Las Vegas for nine more dates between June 19 and July 9. In August, they'll bring the production to three MGM-owned casinos on the East Coast and return to Vegas for another 17 shows from Sept. 21 to Dec. 4. For their complete tour calendar, check their website .