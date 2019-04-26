Could CNY Really See Snow This Weekend?

With temperatures near 75 for several days, it's hard to imagine snow really happening in Central New York.

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton does have it in the forecast for CNY on Sunday:

Sunday : Snow showers likely before 8am, then rain and snow showers likely between 8am and 11am, then rain showers likely after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Sunday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%."

Make sure to bring in your flowers, or anything else that could be ruined in the possible frost.