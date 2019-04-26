Navy Developing Guidelines On Reporting UFO Sightings

The United States Navy has confirmed that they are drafting guidelines to establish a formal process for pilots and military personnel to report UFO sightings.

The Navy Times reports that this development of guidelines comes following a surge in what the Navy called a "series of intrusions by advanced aircraft on Navy carrier strike groups."

“There have been a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years,” a Navy spokesperson told Politico. "For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the [U.S. Air Force] takes these reports very seriously and investigates each and every report."

To improve upon past investigations, the Navy wants to establish a formal process so that “such suspected incursions can be made to cognizant authorities.”