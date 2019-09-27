Did You Know New Hartford And Clinton Had Trolley Rides?

Back in the early 1900's, did you know you could take a trolley ride in Central New York between New Hartford and Clinton?

On YouTube, you can watch a video series from the user Railroading Rambler who spotlights Central New York train rides, and provides the history of the area. In a recent episode, the history of the trolley was discussed about the route of the Clinton trolley line beginning in the Village of New Hartford and ending in Clinton. The total distance was 5 miles.

Construction on the trolley network began late 1901. Parcels of land of 12 private landowners in the towns of New Hartford and Kirkland were acquired. The line was operational for over 30 years.

Construction of the line began in August 1901 and the inaugural run occurred on December 12, 1901. The final Clinton-bound trolley exited the "car barn" on Main Street, Utica, 11:45 pm the night of March 21, 1936 for the eighteen-mile round trip, a run which usually took about 90 minutes."

In the video you can watch the history, and stories of the last ride. You can also read it all on YouTube.