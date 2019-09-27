Enjoy The Central New York Royalty And Rogues Festival

Looking to take a trip back to the time of Shakespeare? Take a trip to the 5th annual Central New York Royalty and Rogues Festival.

The festival is taking place Saturday and Sunday (9/28 and 9/29) from 11AM to 6PM at the Stittville Firemen’s field on Route 365.

Here's a look at the weekend's entertainment thanks to the Utica OD:

Enjoy lively entertainment by The Stag King’s Royal Court, The Paddy Nappers, Adamo Ignis, Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance, The Happy Haggs Dance Troupe, Bailey and Quinn, Sisters of Arendele, Alice Dennis and Her Puppet Friends, Edelweiss Schuhplattlers, Cosmic Ecstasy, Grace and Merriment, music by Mary Margaret; The Wizard Zacari, Bagpiper Larry Meyerhoff, Phil Shakespeare (William’s cousin), and Ophelia’s Looking Glass. Don’t miss Viking blacksmiths Noròrislá, The Duchy of Loch Fyn medieval re-enacting, and armed combat demonstrations by The Shire of Coppertree, the local branch of the Society for Creative Anachronism.

Admission is $5 per person and free for children ages 10 and younger.