Calling all Utica/Rome area thrill seekers! Have you ever wanted to be on a game show? Do you remember the days when Frogger used to take over hours of your life? Well, America's most popular arcade game is getting supersized!

Jump back to the 80’s in this toadally radical physical competition series. Frogger is being turned into a game show and they are seeking contestants from the Utica/Rome area. Maybe you're someone who loves adventure, or maybe you have a big personality and you're looking to do something new - this hopportunity is too great not to pass up.

Did we mention you could win a huge cash prize, and you'd be expected to travel to Australia for filming? Yes, you heard that right. You're expected to be able to travel to Aiustralia for up to three to five potentially nonconsecutive filming weeks from May 22 thru July 5, 2021. If you're good for traveling - we'd love to see you apply!

The first step in the process is filling out the application. It will ask you questions like:

What memories or experiences do you have playing "Frogger"?

Tell us what you LOVE about the 80's. You don't have to have lived in the 1980's, but perhaps there's something you like about that era - the music, style, hearing stories from your parents, etc.

What is something people would never know just by looking at you?

What physical/mental skills do you possess?

How would winning a HUGE cash prize change your life?

The casting crew at Crane Casting also highly encourage that you submit a video of yourself for them to get to know you. After submitting your application, if you seem like the kind of person they're looking for, they'll be in contact with you!

Can you make Central New York proud? Apply here.

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back