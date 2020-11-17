Survey says: Family Feud is looking for families to audition for their popular game show, and they want you.

The Family Feud is holding virtual auditions for their show, and they're looking for families from all over the country - including Central New York.

If you want to audition, you can visit their website to submit an audition video and photos. Tryouts are being held via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family Feud also offers the following guidelines:

You must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.

There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions.

If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible. (LOL)

WGRZ in Buffalo says the game show posted on their Facebook page looking for folks from Buffalo - although that post appears to have been removed - but auditions are open to anyone in the United States.

The most important part of your audition is to make your family stand out. If you think your family has what it takes, be sure to submit your application right now.