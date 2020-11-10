Last week, Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford announced that they would be renting out their theaters for customers to privately watch holiday movies with whomever they choose. Now, Valley Cinemas in Little Falls is borrowing the idea with an even bigger twist.

Posted to their Facebook page early Tuesday afternoon, Valley Cinemas announced not only will you be able to rent out the theater for movies, but you can also rent it for gaming as well. For only $100, and a minimum of ten people, the whole theater can be yours.

"There was a little bit of confusion on our Facebook page so I want to clear it up a bit," said Devan, Manager of Valley Cinemas. "It's $100 to rent the theater, and you have to have at least ten people. If you have more than ten, that's fine, it won't cost any more than the rate of $100."

When asked about movie choices, Devan explained that their selection for renting out the theater applies to mostly the new releases, but they may be able to accommodate other requests that have been released depending on what film it is.

"It's best for whoever wants to rent the theater for a private showing to call to discuss what is available in case that does change."

Seeing a movie during a private showing at a theater with close family and friends sounds like fun, but could you imagine playing some of your favorite video games on that giant screen? That's also an option for the same price at Valley Cinemas.

"I personally bring in my own set up, so I have a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate. They can pick whichever one of those three they'd like. Or, customers can bring in their own system and their own game and play on the big screen."

If you're interested in renting out the theater for a movie or for gaming, you can get in touch with Devan directly at (315) 316-6460, or call Valley Cinemas directly at (315) 867-8894.