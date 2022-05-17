Wheel Of Fortune Is Coming To An Upstate NY Town Near You
If you've always wanted to spin that wheel, now may be your time.
It Will Be A Little Different
According to Syracuse.com, the version coming to Central New York is what is being called a "new theatrical version". Nonetheless, you still will be able to see Wheel Of Fortune played live. But where?
Luckily, Not Too Far At All
No matter where in Central New York you live, you're only going to have to drive a little way to see or even be a part of Wheel of Fortune. It really could be an event you won't want to miss either, because how often does one of the most popular game shows in history stop in our backyard?
When Is It?
Mark those calendars for October 14th. If staying out late is a fear, don't you worry. Wheel Of Fortune Live will be coming to the Landmark Theatre on a Friday.
What Could You Win?
Does a trip to Hawaii sound cool? If cash is what you prefer, you could even end up winning $10,000 if you're one of the randomly selected members of the audience on hand. Of course, you'll have to spin the wheel and play the game to win.
Not Looking To Get Up On Stage?
That's cool too, there are tickets available that will actually let you spin the wheel, without having to get up in front of the crowd to play. Those along with the general tickets go on sale Friday 5/20 at 10 am. Click here for more ticket information.
LOOK: TV Locations in Every State
KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back
READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney
How long it takes to binge 'The Office,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 50 other famous TV shows