Wheel Of Fortune Is Coming To An Upstate NY Town Near You

If you've always wanted to spin that wheel, now may be your time.

It Will Be A Little Different

NFL Players Compete On Wheel Of Fortune Getty Images loading...

According to Syracuse.com, the version coming to Central New York is what is being called a "new theatrical version". Nonetheless, you still will be able to see Wheel Of Fortune played live. But where?

Luckily, Not Too Far At All

Ultima_Gaina/Canva Ultima_Gaina/Canva loading...

No matter where in Central New York you live, you're only going to have to drive a little way to see or even be a part of Wheel of Fortune. It really could be an event you won't want to miss either, because how often does one of the most popular game shows in history stop in our backyard?

When Is It?

close up of calendar on the table, planning for business meeting or travel planning concept Tatomm loading...

Mark those calendars for October 14th. If staying out late is a fear, don't you worry. Wheel Of Fortune Live will be coming to the Landmark Theatre on a Friday.

What Could You Win?

168773594 IslandLeigh loading...

Does a trip to Hawaii sound cool? If cash is what you prefer, you could even end up winning $10,000 if you're one of the randomly selected members of the audience on hand. Of course, you'll have to spin the wheel and play the game to win.

Not Looking To Get Up On Stage?

That's cool too, there are tickets available that will actually let you spin the wheel, without having to get up in front of the crowd to play. Those along with the general tickets go on sale Friday 5/20 at 10 am. Click here for more ticket information.

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney

How long it takes to binge 'The Office,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 50 other famous TV shows