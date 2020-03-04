The Adirondack Railroad has always afforded riders incredible views of Central New York scenery. A new addition will expand those views in a spectacular way.

Credit: Adirondack Scenic Railroad

The railroad is adding a 'dome car' which is a train car with an upper compartment featuring giant curved windows. The dome car will allow riders to more completely take in the view as the train makes its way through the Adirondacks.

Credit: Adirondack Scenic Railroad

The vintage dome car was built in 1955 for the Union Pacific Railroad. Fully restored before delivery to Utica, there are 8 dining tables, seating 4 each, in the dome area.

The dome car isn't the only addition to the railroad: they're also welcoming a dining car. The dining car, built in 1948 for the New York Central RR, seats 48 persons at 12 tables of 4. The functional kitchen is complete as this car was in use on Amtrak as recently as 4 years ago. The dining car is still waiting to be repainted in ASR colors.

Credit: Adirondack Scenic Railroad

Sheena Piersma, Mananger of Passenger Services for the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, says, "(we're) excited to offer a new and exciting way for people to enjoy the pristine views that the Adirondack park has to offer with our two new additions...we are more than just a train ride and look forward to offering a truly unique first class experience."

Both cars are expected to be put into operation this summer.