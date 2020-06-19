There are big changes afoot for the Adirondack Scenic Railroad. The Utica and Thendara based railroad is announcing the opening date for their Adirondack railbikes and a new, “upgraded” name and logo.

You can enjoy the Adirondack railbikes beginning on July 2 as part of Phase 4 of the New York reopening plan.

The Adirondack railbikes, which are manufactured right here in Utica, are four-seat pedal-powered vehicles that allow riders to check out sections of track closed off to other traffic, and take in the gorgeous scenery the Adirondacks offer.

Ready to hit the rails this summer?

The six-mile railbike adventures start at the Thendara station. You pedal the railbike three miles north of the Thendara, take a break and then head back.

The total ride is approximately 90 minutes to 2 hours long. You can book your railbike adventure online at adirondackscenicrailbikes.com, or by calling Adirondack Scenic Railroad Customer Service at 315-724-0700, or 1-800-819-2291.

The other big news is a change to the name and logo of the railroad. The railroad is dropping ‘scenic’ from its name and will now be known as The Adirondack Railroad. The new logo, designed by Ryan McGrogan of McGrogan Design, will be added to train cars and engines this summer.

Credit: Adirondack Railroad

“It’s for simplicity’s sake,” says Bill Branson, President of the railroad. “We’ve made a brand adjustment to make it more attractive to a broader audience and we are excited to unveil our new logo and name.”

The railbikes are a great way to explore the Adirondacks and get a little exercise! Are you in?