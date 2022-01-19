This New York Valentine’s Day Dinner Train Will Keep Your Love on Track

Valentine's Day is one of those holidays where couples celebrate their relationships. For some, it's with flowers and chocolate. For others, it's a nice homecooked meal or going out someplace special.

Maybe you're looking to make an incredible first impression with someone you just got in a relationship with, or maybe you're looking to do as little work as possible? Here's a romantic adventure for you and that special person to embark on together.

The Adirondack Scenic Railroad has a trip from Utica to Remsen New York planned if you buy tickets aboard the Valentine's Day Dinner Train.

You can hop on Friday, February 11 or Saturday, February 12 for your round-trip dinner train with a menu from local chef Patrick O’Connor, Owner of Feast & Festivities by O’Connor’s.

Let's talk about the menu, it's a four course meal and sounds very delicious.

Upon boarding, you'll receive Saratoga Sparkling Water with fresh berries. Then, after departure from Union Station, you'll be able to grab your complimentary beverage, with mixed nuts to get you started.

Here's the full menu for you to see for yourself: I volunteer to be a taste tester before the trip if needed.

Adirondack Scenic Railroad Adirondack Scenic Railroad loading...

Adirondack Scenic Railroad Adirondack Scenic Railroad loading...

According to the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, there's two different options for your tickets: Diamond Class or Adult First Class.

Adirondack Scenic Railroad Adirondack Scenic Railroad loading...

Adult First Class tickets are $129 and Diamond Class tickets are $149. For everything that you're getting, totally worth it in my opinion.

Get our free mobile app

Is this something that sounds like the perfect way to spend the special holiday with your loved one? Or do you have other plans? Let us know what you're doing for Valentine's Day inside our station app.

Maybe the person you love would be perfectly find with just going out to dinner to get some Chicken Riggies? Here's a full list from A to Z of just some of the best places to go.

From A to Z: Amazing Riggies in Central New York You Need To Try These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.