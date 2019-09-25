Polar Express Now Hiring For 2019 Season

Each and every year, the Adirondack Scenic Railroad hosts The Polar Express. They are currently looking to fill positions, and hire, for this year’s train ride.

They are currently hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 25th, and Saturday, September 28th, from 11AM - 2PM and 4PM - 7PM at the general office, 330 Main Street, Suite 102, Utica.

Some of the available positions for this season include

Event director

Assistant director

Gift shop clerks

Ticket agents

Cast members

Volunteers

Food and beverage staff

For more information, give them a call at 315-724-0700.