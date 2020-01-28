Enjoy Beer, Wine, and Live Music Aboard the Adirondack Scenic Railroad

The Adirondack Scenic Railroad has announced the line-up of entertainment for the 2020 beer and wine trains.

Every year, one of the surest signs of the arrival of spring in Central New York is the return of the Adirondack Scenic Railroad's Beer & Wine Train. Each trip takes you from Utica’s Union Station, north to the Remsen Station, while enjoying a selection of quality adult beverages along the way.

The almost three-hour train tour from Utica is a great way to spend a relaxing evening, while listening to live entertainment, and enjoying a selection of wine and beer. Passengers receive a complimentary beer or wine glass with each regular adult ticket purchase. The rides are limited to people 21 and over.

The trip are on Saturdays, from May to October.

May 16 – Shawn Smith BIG SEXY

May 30 – Gridley Paige Naked and Scared

June 13 – Spencer Morgan (From Last Left)

June 27 – The Old Main

July 10 – Strung Sideways

July 24 – Follow The Muse

August 7 – Gary Johnson

Aug 28 – Master Thieves

September 11 – DJ Brandon C

Sept 25 – Gridley Paige Naked and Scared

Oct 9 – The Swamp Drivers

Oct 23 – Shawn Smith BIG SEXY

You can purchase tickets by going to AdirondackRR.com. First class tickets are $51, and Coach Class are $28.