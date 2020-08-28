Adirondack Scenic Railroad’s Polar Express Canceled for 2020

You can add a Central New York holiday tradition to the list of things canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Adirondack Scenic Railroad's Polar Express will not be operating this winter.

In a press release, the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society announced the train ride won't be taking place for 2020, noting the safety concerns that they have amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate the support of our guests over the years and the polar attraction has become a special event for many. The percentage of repeat riders is very high and has been viewed by us as a sign of success. We have chosen this course to assure the safety of our riders, to demonstrate a responsible approach to the problem, and to assure that the quality of the product will not be compromised by the constraints of the current situation.” says Bill Branson, President of the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society.

Many people have already purchased tickets for this years event, but there are several options for ticket holders.

You can keep your tickets for the 2021 season

You can transfer them to a family member who can attend

You can request a refund

You can donate the dollar amount of your ticket to railroad

Action required in your email. They are looking for answers as to what you'd like to do with your tickets by December 15th. You can email Polar2021@adirondackrr.com to verify your choice.