Adirondack Scenic Railroad Seeking Polar Express Crew Members

The Adirondack Scenic Railroad's Polar Express has been putting smiles on kids' faces for several years. Hundreds of children board the train each year to experience Christmas magic and is an experience that many never forget.

Sheena Piersma has taken on the role as Director for the Polar Express and is on the hunt for some specific roles for this season. She's looking for Conductors (like the character Tom Hanks played in the movie) as well as Stewards, Elves, Hot chocolate dancers and a Hobo.

The Adirondack Scenic Railroad hosts the Polar Express train every year. The train departs from Utica’s Union Station and travel north while serving hot chocolate and cookies to ticketholders. Upon arrival at the North Pole, Santa will board the train visiting with each family, and giving each child their first gift of Christmas in the form of a Silver Bell, just like in the book or movie!

If you believe you would do a great job in any of these roles and would love to be part of many kids in Central New York having a joyful holiday season, email Sheena at sheenadalba@adirondackrr.com.