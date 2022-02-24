New Concert Announcement! Metallica Are Coming to New York! Are You Ready?

Metallica released their latest album "Hardwired to Self Destruct" in 2018 and, aside from pandemic postponements, they have been on touring for 3 years. This Summer that road leads them back to New York!

Today Metallica announced 2 new dates on their current tour and each are a bit of a drive from the Capital Region but one you won't regret.

Metallica are coming to Buffalo's Highmark Stadium on Thursday August 11th. Tickets sales for this show will go like this:

Legacy Fan Club Presale - Monday, February 28 at 10am (4 ticket limit)

Fifth Member Presale - Monday, February 28 at 12 Noon (4 ticket limit)

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 4 at 10am

For the Buffalo date Metallica's special guests are Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

Metallica also announced that they are adding Pittsburgh to their Summer tour with a stop at PNC Park on Sunday August 14. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10am. For this show the band is offering Travel Packages.

These travel packages include both tickets and hotel accommodations will also be available courtesy of MetallicaTravel.com. Package options include either two or four tickets and will also be available during the fan club presale.

Metallica are one of the greatest Metal bands of all time and some could argue they they are the best band of all time. They released their first album "Kill 'Em All" in 1983 and 40 years later they are playing football stadiums. Regadless of where you stand on the "all time" debate, this band has done it right.

