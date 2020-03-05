Do you sell or buy online? Exchange money or items in safe zones set up around central New York and reduce the risk of theft or violence. Safety zones are often under video surveillance and provide places to meet safely.

Utica

Use the Utica Police Department safe exchange zone in the lobby of Police Department at 413 Oriskany St West. It's open 7 days a week between 8:00 A.M. and 11:00 P.M. The lobby is well-lit and under 24-hour video surveillance. Look for the sign.

Rome

The safe zone in Rome is inside the front vestibule of the station at 301 N James Street. It's under 24-hour surveillance.

Photo Credit - Rome PD

Syracuse

In Syracuse the safe zone is in two parking spaces in front of the North Syracuse Police Department at 600 South Bay Road, N. Syracuse. The area is under 24-hour surveillance and there's an emergency phone provided as well.

Binghamton

In Binghamton, use the administration parking lot. The area has 24-hour video recording and is located at the upper parking lot at 155 Lt. VanWinkle Drive, Binghamton, NY

For safe zones in your area, visit SafeTradeSpots.com. If you know a safe exchange zone to add to the list, email Polly@BigFrog104.com.