You Can See These Summer Tours for Only $20 — Here’s How

Events promoter Live Nation is launching its fifth annual National Concert Week next month. That means you can snag $20 tickets for some of the year's hottest summer tours during the special sale from May 1-May 7.

Some among the 600 participating artists include KISS , Slipknot and Rob Zombie 's ongoing " Twins of Evil " tour with Marilyn Manson . See a list of many more artists taking part in Live Nation's National Concert Week below.

But that's not all. The $20 tickets sold during the special promotion will be "all-in tickets": They won't include additional ticketing fees, according to a press release distributed Wednesday (April 24) by Live Nation.

How do you grab these $20 tickets to the upcoming gigs by some of your favorite artists? It all starts with a 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile pre-sale through T-Mobile Tuesdays, which begins April 30 at 5AM EST and runs through May 1 at 4:59AM EST. From there, general on-sale will kick off May 1 at 9AM PT and go until May 7 at NCW.LiveNation.com .

Over two million tickets to nearly 3,000 in-demand shows from the promoter's upcoming roster of summer tours across North America will be dispersed during the special promotion. Be sure to grab yours soon.

See a list of some of the participating artists below.

Live Nation

Sampling of National Concert Week 2019 Participating Tours

311 & Dirty Heads

Alabama

Alice Cooper & Halestorm

Anjelah Johnson

Backstreet Boys

Brad Paisley

Brantley Gilbert

Breaking Benjamin

Brian Regan

Bring Me The Horizon

Bryan Adams

Bush & +LIVE+

Beck & Cage the Elephant

Celeste Barber

Chris Young

Clint Black & Trace Adkins

Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon

Countess Luann

Dane Cook

Derek Hough

Dierks Bentley

Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive

Disturbed

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie

Enanitos Verdes

Eros Ramazzotti

Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$

Florence + the Machine

Florida Georgia Line

FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson

Ghost

Gloria Trevi

GRiZ

Heart

Hootie & The Blowfish

Iliza Shlesinger

IMOMSOHARD

Impractical Jokers

Jason Aldean

JB Smoove

Jennifer Lopez

Joe Budden

Jon Bellion

Justin Willman

KIDZBOP

KISS

Kodak Black

KORN & Alice In Chains

LANY

Lil Pump & Lil Skies

Luis Miguel

Lukas Graham

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Marco Antonio Solis

Mary J. Blige & Nas

Miranda Lambert

moe. & Blues Traveler

Neil Degrasse Tyson

Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida

New Kids On The Block

Norm Macdonald

Papa Roach

Patton Oswalt

Pentatonix

Peter Frampton

Preacher Lawson

The Clintons

PRETTYMUCH

Rascal Flatts

Rob Thomas

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Santana

Sara Bareilles

Shinedown

Slipknot

The 1975

The Black Keys

The Chainsmokers

The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher

The Head and the Heart

The Who

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World

Thomas Rhett

Train & Goo Goo Dolls

Vampire Weekend

Vic Dibetto

Wanda Sykes

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Wisin Y Yandel

Wiz Khalifa

Zac Brown Band

To see a complete list of Live Nation's summer tours and festivals, visit livenation.com .