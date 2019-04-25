You Can See These Summer Tours for Only $20 — Here’s How
Events promoter Live Nation is launching its fifth annual National Concert Week next month. That means you can snag $20 tickets for some of the year's hottest summer tours during the special sale from May 1-May 7.
Some among the 600 participating artists include KISS, Slipknot and Rob Zombie's ongoing "Twins of Evil" tour with Marilyn Manson. See a list of many more artists taking part in Live Nation's National Concert Week below.
But that's not all. The $20 tickets sold during the special promotion will be "all-in tickets": They won't include additional ticketing fees, according to a press release distributed Wednesday (April 24) by Live Nation.
How do you grab these $20 tickets to the upcoming gigs by some of your favorite artists? It all starts with a 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile pre-sale through T-Mobile Tuesdays, which begins April 30 at 5AM EST and runs through May 1 at 4:59AM EST. From there, general on-sale will kick off May 1 at 9AM PT and go until May 7 at NCW.LiveNation.com.
Over two million tickets to nearly 3,000 in-demand shows from the promoter's upcoming roster of summer tours across North America will be dispersed during the special promotion. Be sure to grab yours soon.
See a list of some of the participating artists below.
Sampling of National Concert Week 2019 Participating Tours
311 & Dirty Heads
Alabama
Alice Cooper & Halestorm
Anjelah Johnson
Backstreet Boys
Brad Paisley
Brantley Gilbert
Breaking Benjamin
Brian Regan
Bring Me The Horizon
Bryan Adams
Bush & +LIVE+
Beck & Cage the Elephant
Celeste Barber
Chris Young
Clint Black & Trace Adkins
Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon
Countess Luann
Dane Cook
Derek Hough
Dierks Bentley
Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive
Disturbed
Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
Enanitos Verdes
Eros Ramazzotti
Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$
Florence + the Machine
Florida Georgia Line
FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson
Ghost
Gloria Trevi
GRiZ
Heart
Hootie & The Blowfish
Iliza Shlesinger
IMOMSOHARD
Impractical Jokers
Jason Aldean
JB Smoove
Jennifer Lopez
Joe Budden
Jon Bellion
Justin Willman
KIDZBOP
KISS
Kodak Black
KORN & Alice In Chains
LANY
Lil Pump & Lil Skies
Luis Miguel
Lukas Graham
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Marco Antonio Solis
Mary J. Blige & Nas
Miranda Lambert
moe. & Blues Traveler
Neil Degrasse Tyson
Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
New Kids On The Block
Norm Macdonald
Papa Roach
Patton Oswalt
Pentatonix
Peter Frampton
Preacher Lawson
The Clintons
PRETTYMUCH
Rascal Flatts
Rob Thomas
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
Santana
Sara Bareilles
Shinedown
Slipknot
The 1975
The Black Keys
The Chainsmokers
The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher
The Head and the Heart
The Who
Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
Thomas Rhett
Train & Goo Goo Dolls
Vampire Weekend
Vic Dibetto
Wanda Sykes
Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
Wisin Y Yandel
Wiz Khalifa
Zac Brown Band
To see a complete list of Live Nation's summer tours and festivals, visit livenation.com.
