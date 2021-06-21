Confirmed; No Vaccine Needed at Live Nation Concerts at SPAC

It is safe to say that most of us are very happy that concerts are returning to the Capital Region, especially the return to Saratoga Performing Arts Center. As the initial excitement of each announcement settles the questions remain. Do we need to be vaccinated? Do we need a negative COVID-19 test result? Do we need to show proof of vaccination?

According to New York Upstate, you will not need to be vaccinated to attend a concert at a Live Nation amphitheater this summer and that includes SPAC, St. Joseph's in Syracuse and Darien Lake in Buffalo. You won't need to be vaccinated at the Bethel Woods Center or CMAC in Canandaigua either.

From Syracuse.com:

Pursuant to New York State COVID-19 updated guidelines issued on June 15, 2021, proof of COVID-19 vaccinations and/or negative COVID-19 tests will not be required for admission to CMAC this summer, - Finger Lakes concert venue said in a statement.

Here are some of the shows on the Summer 2021 schedule at SPAC:

King Crimson - August 23rd with the Zappa Band

Dead & Co. - August 27th - SOLD OUT

Lynyrd Skynyrd - August 28th with Blackberry Smoke and Allman Betts Band

Outlaw Music Festival September 12th with Willie Nelson and Family, Govt. Mule and more

Black Crowes - September 14th - Shake Your Money Maker Anniversary Tour

Tickets for each of those shows are on sale now, with the exception of Dead & Co. as that one is sold out. If you are not vaccinated you will still need to wear a mask at the show. We will be on the honor system this Summer as you won't be asked to show proof of vaccination.

See you at the shows this Summer!

