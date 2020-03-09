Bob Dylan And His Band Are Coming To SPAC July 9th

Bob Dylan, one of the biggest selling artist of all time with more than 100 Million albums sold. He's a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He's won Grammys, Golden Globes, Academy awards and even the Presidential Medal of Freedom....not to mention a Nobel Prize in Literature.

Now Bob Dylan is bringing his tour to the Capital Region with special guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats July 9th at SPAC. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13th at 10am through www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com and the SPAC box office.