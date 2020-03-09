Bob Dylan And His Band Are Coming To SPAC July 9th
Bob Dylan, one of the biggest selling artist of all time with more than 100 Million albums sold. He's a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He's won Grammys, Golden Globes, Academy awards and even the Presidential Medal of Freedom....not to mention a Nobel Prize in Literature.
Now Bob Dylan is bringing his tour to the Capital Region with special guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats July 9th at SPAC. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13th at 10am through www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com and the SPAC box office.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app