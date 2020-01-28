Sammy Hagar has announced a summer tour with his band The Circle, along with Whitesnake and special guest Night Ranger.

The bands will play a show at SPAC on August 18th. Tickets go on sale Jan. 31, at 10 am local time at Live Nation.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle, comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson, are joining forces with Whitesnake, formed by former Deep Purple singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Coverdale with guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, drummer Tommy Aldridge, bassist Michael Devin, and keyboardist Michele Luppi, for a 2020 summer tour featuring a setlist of some of the biggest hard-rocking hits of the past four decades. The 30-city U.S tour will also feature special guest Night Ranger on all dates, delivering fans an incredible summer evening of music at some of the most scenic outdoor amphitheaters across the U.S. [Live Nation Press Release]

This show will be a big win for the audience as the bands are already trying to one-up the other! That means great rock n roll for us!

“I love some friendly competition on stage and that’s exactly what this is going to be. David [Coverdale] and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music.” - Sammy

Sammy Hagar & The Circle setlist will include: “There’s Only One Way To Rock,” “Finish What Ya Started,” “Mas Tequila,” “I Can’t Drive 55”, “Can’t Hang,” “Rock Candy,” “Right Now” and many more.

Whitesnake, led by David Coverdale, will crank out power ballads like “Here I Go Again,” “Still of the Night,” “Fool for Your Loving,” and “Is This Love” to name a few.

“Night Ranger is pumped to be on the tour with Sammy and Whitesnake. Night Ranger’s first tour was with Sammy, and the two Whitesnake guitarists Reb and Joel have both played in Night Ranger...This gives the tour and ‘The Circle’ even more meaning to us! You can still rock in America for sure.” [Night Ranger]

You can expect to hear Night Ranger's recognizable hits, including “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” the anthemic “(You Can Still) Rock In America,” along with “Sentimental Street,” “Goodbye,” “Sing Me Away,” and “Four in the Morning.”

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger 2020 U.S. Tour

July 9 -- West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 11 -- Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA C.U. Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 14 -- Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 15 -- Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 18 -- Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp. at Virginia Beach

July 19 -- Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 -- Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 23 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 -- Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

July 26 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 7 -- Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 11 -- Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 12 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 14 -- Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 -- Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 18 -- Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 19 -- Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 21 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 22 -- Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 2 -- Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 3 -- The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 6 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 8 -- Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 13 -- Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 -- Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 16 -- Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 -- Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 -- Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre