Sammy Hagar and Whitesnake With Special Guest Night Ranger Make 1 Stop In Upstate NY
Sammy Hagar has announced a summer tour with his band The Circle, along with Whitesnake and special guest Night Ranger.
The bands will play a show at SPAC on August 18th. Tickets go on sale Jan. 31, at 10 am local time at Live Nation.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle, comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson, are joining forces with Whitesnake, formed by former Deep Purple singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Coverdale with guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, drummer Tommy Aldridge, bassist Michael Devin, and keyboardist Michele Luppi, for a 2020 summer tour featuring a setlist of some of the biggest hard-rocking hits of the past four decades. The 30-city U.S tour will also feature special guest Night Ranger on all dates, delivering fans an incredible summer evening of music at some of the most scenic outdoor amphitheaters across the U.S. [Live Nation Press Release]
This show will be a big win for the audience as the bands are already trying to one-up the other! That means great rock n roll for us!
“I love some friendly competition on stage and that’s exactly what this is going to be. David [Coverdale] and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music.” - Sammy
Sammy Hagar & The Circle setlist will include: “There’s Only One Way To Rock,” “Finish What Ya Started,” “Mas Tequila,” “I Can’t Drive 55”, “Can’t Hang,” “Rock Candy,” “Right Now” and many more.
Whitesnake, led by David Coverdale, will crank out power ballads like “Here I Go Again,” “Still of the Night,” “Fool for Your Loving,” and “Is This Love” to name a few.
“Night Ranger is pumped to be on the tour with Sammy and Whitesnake. Night Ranger’s first tour was with Sammy, and the two Whitesnake guitarists Reb and Joel have both played in Night Ranger...This gives the tour and ‘The Circle’ even more meaning to us! You can still rock in America for sure.” [Night Ranger]
You can expect to hear Night Ranger's recognizable hits, including “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” the anthemic “(You Can Still) Rock In America,” along with “Sentimental Street,” “Goodbye,” “Sing Me Away,” and “Four in the Morning.”
Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger 2020 U.S. Tour
July 9 -- West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 11 -- Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA C.U. Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds
July 14 -- Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 15 -- Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 18 -- Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp. at Virginia Beach
July 19 -- Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 -- Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 23 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 25 -- Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
July 26 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 7 -- Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 11 -- Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 12 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 14 -- Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 -- Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 18 -- Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 19 -- Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 21 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 22 -- Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 2 -- Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 3 -- The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 6 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 8 -- Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 13 -- Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 -- Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 16 -- Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 -- Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 -- Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre