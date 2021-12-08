MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Have You Seen this Man?
The Oneida City Police Department is looking for a Sherrill man on charges of Petit Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. 35-year-old John Pawlikowski III is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Pawlikowski, is a white male and about 160 lbs. according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police. Burgess says there are 3 warrants for his arrest, each issued in Oneida City Court.
• Arrest Warrant issued on 8/6/21 for Petit Larceny (incident on 7/27/21)
• Arrest Warrant issued on 8/19/21 for Falsifying Business Records 2nd (incident on 8/2/21)
• Arrest Warrant issued on 11/3/2021 for Petit Larceny (incident on 7/19/21)
WANTED BY THE ONEIDA CITY POLICE DEPT.
Name: John Pawlikowski III
DOB: 11/20/1986
Ht: 5’8
Wt: 170 lbs
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blond
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Burgess added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
