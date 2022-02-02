A Floyd man is facing multiple charges from several law enforcement agencies following a series of incidents that started earlier this week.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office arrested 40-year-old Thomas A. Grant Jr. on Monday, January 31, 2022 just before 11:00pm. Deputies say he failed to stop when they attempted to pull him over in Verona after noticing him driving a car that was reported stolen earlier.

According to a written release from the New Hartford Police Department, sheriff's deputies had found the stolen vehicle near a building in Durhamville at approximately 9:00pm. They say surveillance video showed a man leaving a building and getting into the vehicle.

Deputies allege that Grant Jr. eventually stopped the car and fled on foot. They caught up with him and took him into custody a short distance from the car.

He was charged with the following by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office:

Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree (Class D felony)

Resisting Arrest (Class A misdemeanor)

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

After he was booked by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office he was turned over to the Utica Police Department and the Town of New Hartford Police Department.

Utica Police had been searching for a suspect, believed to have been Grant, in an incident that took place on Monday, January 31, 2022.

The UPD was actively searching for a suspect who had led them on a chase that led to Verona after receiving a complaint that a man, driving a car reported stolen, had pointed a firearm at another car in near York Street and Court Street Utica.

The UPD says that the vehicle that Grant Jr. crashed when being pursued by the Oneida County Sheriff's deputies had a "replica handgun matching the description provided" inside the car.

Thomas A. Grant Jr. Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Utica Police Department

As a result of Grant allegedly displaying and threatening the two parties with what was believed to be a handgun, the UPD charged Grant with two counts of:

Menacing in the 2nd Degree

Grant is also accused of trying to run over two UPD officers when they tried to approach him. The New Hartford Police Department is handing those charges.

Thomas A. Grant Jr. Photo Credit: New Hartford Police Department

The Madison County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the investigation.

Grant Jr. was brought to the Oneida County Jail pending a future court appearance.

