Madison County Man Dies in 1 Vehicle Crash, Police Say
A Chittenango man was killed in a one vehicle crash in Madison County Tuesday.
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Ricky Paone was traveling on North Butler Road in the town of Smithfield when he went off the roadway and struck a tree and a ditch.
Paone, 60, later died from his injuries at the hospital, deputies said. It's not clear what caused his vehicle to go off the road, but police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident.
