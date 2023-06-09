Movie History! Astounding Collection of Authentic Movie Props for Sale

Attention New York movie buffs: one of the largest collections of screen-used props is going on this month! But make no mistake... the prices are insane.

Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction: Los Angeles 2023 Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction: Los Angeles 2023 loading...

How would you like to own...

The Grail Knight's sword from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade?

Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction: Los Angeles 2023 Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction: Los Angeles 2023 loading...

via GIPHY

...or maybe...

Grays Sports Almanac from Back to the Future 2?

Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction: Los Angeles 2023 Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction: Los Angeles 2023 loading...

via GIPHY

You'll see all sorts of extraordinary and iconic props from the movies you love in this incredible auction. It's all part of Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction: Los Angeles 2023... but I can't stress this enough: you'll have to cough up some serious cash if you want to own something.

The above Sports Almanac? It has a starting price of $5,000. And the auction hasn't even officially started yet. It kicks off June 28th and runs 'til the 30th.

Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction: Los Angeles 2023 Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction: Los Angeles 2023 loading...

I'm a HUGE fan of The Big Lebowksi, right? My favorite movie of all time. And I would LOVE to own a screen-used prop... But take a look at this: it's the actual robe worn by The Dude... and its starting bid is $14,000!!

Even if you can't afford any of the props for sale... and if you're like me, you absolutely cannot... this is the most fun I've had "window shopping" online in a long time.

I encourage anyone with some time to kill at work to scroll through the items listed for sale. It was just cool to see some of this stuff. The fantasy of "it would be cool to own that" was enough for me.

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

BOB ROSS MEMORABILIA COLLECTION