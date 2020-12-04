4 Winter Coaster Rides Through the Snowy New York Mountains

If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There's four to choose from.

Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster in Lake Placid is a 7,000 foot long coaster, running alongside the 1980 Olympic bobsled track and through the Adirondack Mountains. Enjoy a scenic ride to the top Mt. Van Hoevenberg before racing down the mountain at speeds you control.

Ride Restrictions:

-You must be at least 9 years old and 52 inches tall

-You must be at least 18 or older to drive with a passenger

-Passengers must be between ages 3-12 and at least 36 inches tall.

-The total weight limit for the coaster is 300 lbs per sled.

No helmet required.

Prices:

-$55 for a driver

-$65 for a driver and a passenger

Cliffside Coaster at Olympic Center in Lake Placid is open on weekends from 10am - 4pm.

Glide through the beautiful Winter wonderland of the Greek Peak Mountains on the Nor’Easter Mountain Coaster. You can even choose how fast you go. The speed of each two-person car is controlled by you. Take it slow and steady as you soak in the snowy scenery, or make a thrilling plunge through the forest at speeds up to 28 miles per hour.

Ride Restrictions:

-You must be 54 inches tall to ride alone

-You must be at least 3 years old and 38 inches tall to ride with someone who is at least 16

-If riding double, at least person must be 54 inches tall and 16 years old with the taller rider in the back

-Maximum combined weight per car is 350 pounds (or 330 pounds in wet weather)

Prices:

-Individual: $11 Per Ride, $28 for 3 Rides, $55 Unlimited Pass, children 3-6 ride free (with paying adult)

The Nor'Easter Mountain Coaster runs through the Greek Peak Mountains year round in Cortland, New York and you can even enjoy the ride at night.

Fly through 15 curves, 12 waves, 1 jump and a huge spiral circle on the Sky High Mountain Coaster. The nearly 5,000 foot long Mountain Coaster is similar to a roller coaster but it's built on a mountain. One or two riders sit in a car attached to rails that pulls you up the hill, then it follows a zig zagging spiraling path down the mountain. Riders are able to control their speed with brakes on the car.

Ride Restrictions:

-You must be at least 8 years old and 54” tall

-Children must be at least 3 years old and over 38” to accompany an adult

-Riders must be able to perform certain physical tasks to participate.

Prices:

-$10 per ride

-$18 for two rides

-$40 for 5 rides

The Sky Fly Mountain Coaster runs Fridays through Sundays during the winter season day and night at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, New York.

Experience the thrill of the Alpine Mountain Coaster. Climb up and cruise through enjoying views of the mountain where you control the speed.

Ride Restrictions:

-You must be 54 inches to ride alone

-38" - 54" must ride with an adult

-No one under 38" is allowed.

-Maximum combined weight of 350lbs. in dry conditions and 330lbs in wet conditions.

Prices:

-$6 per person

The Alpine Mountain Coaster at Mountain Creek is in Vernon, New Jersey. It's not New York, but it's close enough. The coaster is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but is expected to re-open soon.