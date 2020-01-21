Have a world record winter. The largest skating rink in the world is just a short road trip from Central New York.

Get out your skates and hop in the car. It's not often you get to skate on a surface designated the largest in the world by the Guinness Book of Records.

Credit: Rideau Canal Skateway/Facebook/Hossack, Marielle

The Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa, Canada, connects Ottawa to Lake Ontario. Every winter, when the waterway freezes, it becomes a skaters dream. The canal is 4.8 miles long, and the Skateway’s skating surface totals 165,621 square meters. For reference, that’s bigger than 105 National Hockey League rinks.

Credit: Rideau Canal Skateway/Facebook

The skateway is free and open 24-hours a day, 7 days a week - you'll need to check conditions online, because Mother Nature ultimately decides who gets to skate when.

If you don't have your own skates, don't worry. Rentals are available. Even if someone can't skate, you can rent a sleigh and push them on the ice.