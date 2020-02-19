Free Sled Dog Demonstration in CNY

Are you looking for something fun and FREE to do with the kids today, 2/19/20?

The Western Town Library, 9172 Main St., Westernville, is hosting a sled dog demonstration by Christina Gates at 2 p.m today (2/19/2020). See the sled dogs with this family-friendly event.

Christina Gates will give an informational talk on sled dogs, accompanied by a few of her canine stars! Please note that there will be no dogsled rides this year, but snowshoes will be available for all ages to try, so dress warm!

The Rome Sentinel says while attending Cornell University, Boonville native Gates began working at the school’s Sled Dog Nutritional Research Unit.

Along with Dr. Arleigh Reynolds, Gates trained, maintained and researched the dogs. By her junior year, Gates said the program began to downsize and some of the dogs needed homes. She had grown quite attached to “Zero,” a canine from Harris Dullap’s world-famous Zero Kennel, and he soon joined her as a permanent resident of her apartment. [Rome Sentinel]

Gates and her team of purebred Siberian Huskies are known as Team SubZero, find out more here.

Walk-ins are welcome, but feel free to RSVP by calling the library at 315-827-4118.