Spectacular Ice Volcano Appears at New York State Park

You don't expect the words 'ice' and 'volcano' to go together, but at one New York State park - they come together in a spectacular way.

At Letchworth State Park, at the Glen Iris Inn, there's a gravity fountain that freezes when the weather gets cold enough - but that doesn't stop the water from flowing. The water continues to flow and freeze creating an impressive ice volcano that's topped fifty feet some years.

This year, the volcano hasn't reached quite that height, but it's still something to see.

Of course, the ice volcano is just one of the magical sights you can enjoy at a frozen Letchworth. There are frozen falls, and snow covered trails to enjoy.

Credit: Letchworth State Park/Facebook

Credit: Letchworth State Park/Facebook

If you're ready to plan your visit to this winter wonderland, visit the park's website.

