Hear Motley Crue’s New ‘Ride With the Devil’ and ‘Crash and Burn’

Motley Crue have released two new tracks they recorded for the soundtrack to The Dirt – the highly anticipated biopic that’s now available on Netflix.

The Dirt Soundtrack album, which accompanies the movie, is also available now. It includes 18 songs, 14 of which are fan-favorites, plus four songs newly recorded for the film. The other two, “The Dirt (Est. 1981)” and a cover of Madonna’s “ Like a Virgin,” were released a few weeks ago.

You can listen to both of the new songs, “Ride With the Devil” and “Crash and Burn,” below.

The Dirt , based on the 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band took 13 years to complete . Work began in 2006, with several directors lined up before the project stalled in 2008.

The production companies involved at the time dropped it, and it wasn’t until 2013 that Jeff Tremaine – known for his work on Jackass – became associated with it. The rights were next purchased in 2015, but that deal also came to nothing until Netflix got on board two years ago.

Earlier this month, singer Vince Neil admitted that he worried about the quality of the finished product, but that it exceeded his hopes. “I was really pleasantly surprised, because I didn’t know if it was gonna be this really low-budget film,” he said . “Because you can make really bad films very easily. But after the first 10 minutes of watching the movie, I forgot it was about us and I just was enjoying a really good film.”

Bassist Nikki Sixx said the overall story was a “cautionary tale,” explaining , “It's been over 30 years since I was a heroin addict. That time was unbelievable. … It was like, more is more, and we just kind of lived that life, but there are repercussions from that. … The movie really does a great job of giving each individual band member's back story, so you sort of understand.”