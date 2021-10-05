The State of New York Department of Health is reporting that as of September 26, 2021, 6,083 fully vaccinated people, age 12-years-old or above, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The hospitalized people account for 0.05 percent of everyone who has received the vaccine. There have been 86,860 fully vaccinated New Yorkers who have caught the deadly virus. These breakthrough cases account for 0.7 percent of all of the people who have received a full vaccine. The state has launched a website to provide information specifically on breakthrough cases in the state.

According to the NYS Department of Health, the vaccine is still very effective in lowering a person's risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Comparing the rates of COVID-19 hospitalization between fully-vaccinated and unvaccinated people using age-adjusted vaccine effectiveness, fully-vaccinated New Yorkers remain strongly protected against COVID-19 hospitalization. Across the time period of analysis, fully-vaccinated New Yorkers had between an 89.7% and 95.2% lower chance of being hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to unvaccinated New Yorkers.

On October 3, 2021, there were 24 deaths reported via Health Electronic Response Data System.

Patient Hospitalization - 2,208 (+57)

Patients Newly Admitted - 245

Patients in ICU - 529 (+4)

Patients in ICU with Intubation - 300 (+15)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS - 24

Nationwide, over 183 million people have been fully vaccinated. There have been 5,226 deaths of fully-vaccinated people and 16,889 hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Here are the 7-day averages of COVID-19 positive tests for each region in New York, as of October 3,

Capital Region 3.61%

Central New York 4.98%

Finger Lakes 4.24%

Long Island 2.92%

Mid-Hudson 2.24%

Mohawk Valley 4.80%

New York City 1.32%

North Country 5.47%

Southern Tier 3.23%

Western New York 4.11%

Statewide 2.37%

Get our free mobile app