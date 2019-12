If the holidays have left your bank account a little sparse, there is good news!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Legislation that was passed a few months ago will go in to affect next week.

The minimum wage for Upstate New York will increase by 70 cents to 11-80 an hour. Then in 2021, there will be a similar jump to 12-50 an hour.

Anyone with questions can contact the State Labor Department.