State Police Still Looking For Two Herkimer County Home Invaders

State Police are still looking for two home invasion suspects in Herkimer County.

Troopers say, they’re looking for two male suspects accused of forcing their way into a home on Schaffer Road in the Town of Russia Friday afternoon.

Police say, the two men were masked and assaulted the male homeowner and demanded property.

Authorities say, the first male is described as being approximately 6’3” tall and 175 pounds and the second male is approximately 5’10” tall and 150 pounds, wearing a ball cap with MONEY in white lettering.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them.