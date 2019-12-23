A Catskills Zoo Is Being Reborn

We've seen the rebirth of drive-in movie theaters in the past few years and movies being remade as well as retro things coming back in different calibers.

One Catskill zoo is being reborn in the near future. The Catskill Game Farm that closed it's doors back in the mid 2000's and has been a self guided historical site since as well as a hotel and wedding and party venue.

2020 looks to be a big year at the Catskills Game Farm with plans to preserve as many of the historic trees as possible while hosting workshops, dinner murder mysteries and more.

According to Hudson Valley Mag, the owners that purchased the property back in 2012 have big plans for the future.

They have a Facebook page to keep you up to date on what the future holds.

I feel like the days of elephant tricks and other acts are done but it would be nice to bring back so many childhood memories.