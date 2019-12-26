Josh Allen Bought His Entire Offensive Line New Grills For Christmas

Josh Allen had a great sophomore season in the NFL with nearly 30 total touchdowns and a 10-5 record through 15 games as a starter, so he decided to pay it back for the holidays.

According to WKBW, Allen bought his ENTIRE offensive line Traeger Grills for Christmas.

Tackle Dion Dawkins also gifted everyone with weighted BlanQuil blankets, in preparation for the postseason (everyone has to stay warm!),

