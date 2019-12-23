Jersey Mike's Subs is opening its first New Hartford location this year, and they're celebrating with a free sub fundraiser.

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open on December 27. Franchise owner Jonathan Trager and general manager Richard Smith have announced a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from Wednesday, January 8 to Sunday, January 12. Bring in one of the 7,500 coupons circulating in the community and get a free regular sub with your minimum $2 contribution to the New Hartford Central School Track and Field Athletic Booster Club.

Jersey Mike's Subs currently has 6 locations in the Albany area with three more openings soon, another site is opening soon in Oneonta, and there's one location open in Dewitt. The first restaurant opened in 1956 and now has 2,000 restaurants open and under development nationwide.

Jersey Mike's says their produce is grown, packed and shipped locally (where available), their roast beef is cooked in the store, sub rolls are baked fresh daily, and all sandwiches are made with top quality meats and cheeses sliced in front of you.

At Jersey Mike’s, we offer a sub above – one that’s measured in more than inches or seconds ‘til served. We carefully consider every aspect of what we do – every slice, every sandwich, every store – we provide our customers with sustenance and substance too.

Grab a sub between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact them directly at 315-765-8044. Download the Jersey Mike’s app and log in to their MyMike’s account to earn free subs, a birthday reward, and much more.

Starbucks, Blaze Pizza, and Nothing Bundt Cakes have recently opened in the new 12,400-square-foot space next to Applebee's in New Hartford.