NY’ers Spend An Average of $2800 Yearly On Post Work Drinks

When you think about going out to grab a post-work drinks with your pals from work, i'm sure the first thing that comes to mind isn't how much you've spent on cocktails with your colleagues, right?

In a recent study published by Alcohol.org, it appears that NY'ers spend an average of $2870 yearly on after-work drinks, compared to the US wide average of more than $3,000.

According to the study, which surveyed 3,800 Americans, 1 in 3 U.S. workers think the idea of grabbing drinks after work with colleagues is a good team bonding method. Other data from the study indicates that the average after-work outing lasts 1.8 hours, and 1 in 10 people partake in shots with their coworkers during these gatherings.

If you were wondering where other states rank with regard to post-work drink costs, Maine comes in at the bottom of the list with just under $1,500, while Kentucky residents topped the list, spending more than $5,500.

Two questions - are you surprised by the NY number, and, are you the type to booze with colleagues outside the office, or not a chance?