Missing Persons Day: 14 Kids Have Disappeared In New York in the Last Month

Thousands of children go missing every year. In an effort to raise awareness of the number of unsolved cases of adults and kids disappearing across the country, February 3 is designated as National Missing Persons Day.

More than a dozen teens have disappeared in the state of New York just in the last month alone. Take a look to see if you recognize any and help bring them back home safe.

If you think you have seen a missing child, you can contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight, and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them all home.

Biggest CNY Disappearance

August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home in 1993.

Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Louis Lent eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole. Sara’s body still hasn't been recovered. The search continues for her remains. She was wearing a pink t-shirt with the words "Guess Who" on the front, turquoise blue shorts, and brown sandals.

Ride for Missing Children

Sara's heartbreaking story started a movement. A small group of bicyclists wanting to raise awareness about the Sara Anne Wood Rescue Center rode from Utica, New York to the U.S. Capitol in teal and pink jerseys on May 25, 1995, National Missing Children’s Day.

What began as a small group of bicyclists raising awareness has grown each year as thousands join “The Ride for Missing Children,” raising money for The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Two colors have been added to the Ride for Missing Children jersey – white to represent all missing children and purple to salute law enforcement, who continue searching for Sara.

Most of the cyclists in the Ride For Missing Children never knew Sara Anne Wood but she will never be forgotten.

If you have any information, please call us at 1-800-THE-LOST, the New York State Police, or e-mail to missingpersons@dcjs.ny.gov.