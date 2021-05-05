49 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York Since January

Credit - National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Thousands of children go missing every year. 49 kids have disappeared in the state of New York since the first of the year. Take a look to see if you recognize any of these missing teens and help bring them back home safe.

If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them home.

 

49 Kids Have Gone Missing Since January

More than 1,300 kids have been reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children since January 2021. 49 of those have gone missing in New York alone. Take a look to see if you recognize any of these missing teens and help bring them home.

15 Items in Short Supply Due to COVID-19

From gas, tires and bicycles to lumber, coffee and air conditioners, here's 15 items that will are in short supply.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: center for missing and exploited children, missing
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top