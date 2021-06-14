Oh so close!

Governor Andrew Cuomo says 69.9 percent of New York adults have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo says once that number reaches 70 percent, most restrictions that have been in place since the pandemic started will be lifted.

Cuomo says the state's industry specific guidelines -- including capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening, and contact information for tracing -- will become optional for retail, food services, offices, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and personal care services, among other commercial settings.

Large-scale event venues, pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings must continue to follow the State's guidelines until more New Yorkers are vaccinated.

will increase capacity to 100 percent and reopen many popular buildings with additional vendors, given the significant progress New Yorkers have made against COVID-19. Cuomo was at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse today to also announce that the New York State Fair

The governor says In accordance with the State's evolving health guidelines, indoor spaces will be subject to capacity limits to allow attendees to be socially distanced within each building.

"The State Fair is New York's signature end-of-summer fest, and thanks to our ongoing efforts to follow safety guidelines and get more people vaccinated, the 2021 New York State Fair will be even bigger and better," Cuomo said. "This is a testament to our remarkable progress against COVID, making it possible for thousands more visitors from across the country and all over the world to enjoy the Fair's unique attractions and experience the best of what New York has to offer."

The 2021 State Fair is set to run August 20 to September 6.