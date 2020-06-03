Middleville Officers Take a Stand Against Police Brutality

Recent protests and riots across the United States have pinned communities against each other, but folks in Middleville are coming together to take a stand against police brutality.

Middleville police officers, along with the Mayor and other elected officials, gathered with hundreds of community members in Festival Square on Monday, holding signs to honor George Floyd and encourage "unity, love [and] peace."

The department shared photos of the gathering on its Facebook page, sharing how proud officers are of the Middleville community.

"To say that we are proud is an understatement. Despite what is going on in other cities, we knew that our community was different," the department wrote. "The mission was simple: to honor George Floyd, to take a stand against police brutality, and to bring people together on the issues that divide us so very deeply. We accomplished that, and so much more!"

Violence has erupted in city streets across America over the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who was killed after being pinned to the ground by police. But there have also been many moments of unity and respect between protesters and police officers.

Officers in Utica walked with protesters during Sunday's march in the Mohawk Valley, holding signs of their own and voicing their support. Rome Police also showed their solidarity with protesters earlier this week by holding hands and signs during peaceful protests.