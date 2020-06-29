Parade of Police Stop By 4 Year-Old’s Lemonade Stand

A parade of police stopped by a lemonade stand a little boy set up to raise money for law enforcement.

With all the protests going on across the country, calling for equality and police reform, Abel Jones of Middleville wanted to do something for the men and women in uniform. "We have a lot of family in law enforcement and wanted to go something for them," says Abel's mom Morgan.

New York State Trooper, Tara McCormick saw what Abel was doing and invited her friends in law enforcement to join her in stopping by for a drink. "Our visit and donations to his lemonade stand were the least we could do to show our appreciation for his love of Police Officers."

Photo Credit - Tara McCormick

"May we never take these moment for granted because you never know how much it truly means for all of us and the communities we live and work in," said McCormick.

Officers from the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Herkimer Police Department, Herkimer CCC Campus Police, Village of Ilion Police Department, Village of Mohawk Police Department, and the Town of Webb Police Department, joined the New York State Police, who all stop by for a cold cup of lemonade.

Watch the line of police pull up to Able's stand. Too cute!