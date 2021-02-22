A church built in the late 1800s has been transformed into a stunning new home in Herkimer County.

The former church in the heart of Middleville was completely renovated to create a beautiful home with over 3,000 square feet. There's even a fully finished 1,200 square foot in-law or second apartment.

There's a beautiful granite kitchen in the massive tile & bamboo-layered common areas, 4 spacious bedrooms along with 3.5 bathrooms and a separate laundry room. The in-law suite or second apartment offers a bedroom, a full kitchen, a common area, a utility area, a large bathroom and an additional room of choice with storage, bed, or dining room potential. It's also handicap-accessible.

There is new furnace and hot water tanks as well as a newly added back deck to enjoy the relaxing environment of this home that resides near the foothills of the Adirondacks.

The church was sold in November 2018 for $134,900. It was listed in July 2020 for $449,000.

The home is now on the market with River Hills Properties for $369,900. Contact real estate agent Brandon Mosher at 315-868-4596 for more information.

Take a look inside at the stunning transformation from a house of worship to a home worth appreciating.

Church Built in 1890 Transformed Into Stunning Home