Buffalo Trooper Run Over by Car Now Recovering From Home

A New York State Trooper that sustained severe injuries during a protest earlier this month is now recovering from home.

Trooper Ronald Ensminger was one of three officers injured in Buffalo on June 1 when 30-year-old Deyanna Davis drove a 2002 Ford Explorer past a police barricade. A Buffalo police officer and Trooper Randall Shenefiel sustained injuries when they were hit by Davis' car, but Ensminger was more severely hurt, and has been recovering from a shattered pelvis and broken leg at Erie County Medical Center.

Ensminger was discharged from the hospital on Friday, and was greeted outside by cheers, claps, handshakes and hugs from his fellow officers. Even the police K9s barked to show their appreciation and support for Trooper Ensminger during his recovery.

Ensminger, a 19-year-veteran of the New York State Police, is still recovering and returned home to a big blue-line sign in his front yard.

Davis was charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, two counts of second degree assault, second degree possession of a criminal weapon and fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property for a total of five felonies. Two male passengers were also in Davis' car at the time of the incident. According to WIBV, 25-year-old Semaj Pigram and 28-year-old Walter Stewart Jr. were each arraigned for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal posession of stolen property.